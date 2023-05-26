Las Vegas Sands celebrates completion of The Londoner Macao

The company also celebrated the start of its new 10-year gaming concession in the city.

Macau.- Las Vegas Sands and Sands China have held a celebration at The Londoner Macao, commemorating the full completion of the Cotai property. “The Journey Begins” event also hailed the start of the casino operators’ new 10-year gaming concession.

During the event, Robert G. Goldstein, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, said: “Sands China has delivered on Sheldon Adelson’s vision through the ongoing development of Cotai. Where 250 acres of empty reclaimed land once sat, we have built one of the world’s leading tourist destinations with an incredible future ahead of it.”

The US$2bn Londoner project has opened in phases starting in February 2021. The ‘British-themed’ complex has five hotels, collectively offering nearly 6,000 rooms and suites. Sands China’s president, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, said the occupancy rate has consistently surpassed 90 per cent since travel restrictions associated with Covid-19 were lifted earlier this year.

Wong noted that Sands China was pursuing approval from the Macau government for an additional hotel as part of its expansion plans for the Cotai Expo meetings facility at the Venetian Macao resort.

Last year, Sands China announced an investment of US$3.7bn (MOP30.2bn) in Macau over the next decade.