SA Gaming marks 15 years with livegame offerings at SiGMA Europe 2024

Press release.- SA Gaming has announced its participation in the SiGMA Europe 2024, which will be held at MMH, Malta. This significant event coincides with the company marking its 15th anniversary in the industry.

The event will take place from November 12 to 14th, 2024, at the Malta Maritime Hub (MMH). Attendees can find SA Gaming at Booth #1146, where the company will showcase its latest innovations and solutions.

The company stated: “As a respected innovator in the igaming space, SA Gaming is proud to celebrate its 15th- year of providing top-notch live casino games. It is a testament to the company’s longevity and continual growth in a competitive market.”

According to the company, since its founding in 2009, SA Gaming has evolved from a startup to a key player in the igaming sector, recognized for its commitment to quality and technological innovation.

SiGMA Europe 2024 will be a platform to showcase its latest products and services, demonstrating its new user interface and solutions that continue to push the boundaries of the online gaming industry. Attendees are invited to visit SA Gaming to explore its range of premium live dealer games.