SA Gaming announces a new partnership with GR8 Tech

Operators using GR8 Tech's platform will now have access to SA Gaming's premium range of live dealer games.

Through this new partnership, operators using GR8 Tech’s platform will have access to SA Gaming’s premium range of live dealer games.

Press release.- SA Gaming has announced its strategic partnership with GR8 Tech, a renowned igaming software provider. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience for operators and players alike by integrating SA Gaming’s state-of-the-art live dealer games into GR8 Tech’s comprehensive platform.

With over 15 years of experience in the igaming industry, SA Gaming has established itself as a pioneer in delivering engaging live casino content. The partnership with GR8 Tech will enable operators to access an extensive portfolio of live dealer games, including popular titles such as Baccarat, Blackjack, and a variety of regional favourites like Dragon Tiger and Andar Bahar.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for SA Gaming as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Osman Walker, chief strategy officer at SA Gaming. “By collaborating with GR8 Tech, we are not only enhancing our game distribution but also empowering operators to provide their players with an unparalleled gaming experience.”

Operators using GR8 Tech’s platform will now have access to SA Gaming’s premium range of live dealer games, designed to maximize player engagement and retention. SA Gaming’s award-winning live casino content will now reach a broader audience through GR8 Tech’s established network of operators across various regions. With expertly crafted games and a seamless integration process, players can enjoy a captivating and immersive gaming experience that keeps them coming back for more.

See also: SA Gaming obtains GCB licence

Sergey Ghazaryan, head of casino BU at GR8 Tech, commented, “We’re thrilled to partner with SA Gaming, whose rich offering of culturally resonant games will enhance our ability to deliver quality geo-specific solutions and craft casino experiences that meet the unique preferences of our clients and their players in Asia and beyond.”

This partnership positions both SA Gaming and GR8 Tech at the forefront of delivering exceptional online entertainment, set to drive significant growth and innovation in the live casino segment.