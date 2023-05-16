Robert Hoskin steps down as Entain’s chief governance officer

Robert Hoskin’s responsibilities will be taken on by Simon Zinger, Entain’s general counsel.

UK.- Entain has announced that Robert Hoskin will step down from his role as chief governance officer on June 30. He will remain with the group in an advisory capacity until August 31.

Hoskin joined Entain (then GVC Holdings) almost 18 years ago in August 2005 as company secretary and group director of legal, regulatory and secretariat. He was promoted to chief governance officer in October 2020.

The UK gambling giant said he had played a key role in the group’s growth and success and had been “instrumental in developing and implementing Entain’s corporate governance framework, which has been recognized as one of the best in the industry.”

Hoskin’s decision to step down comes after the FTSE100 gambling group restructured its regulatory affairs function to reflect its move to focus only on regulated markets. Hoskin’s responsibilities will be transferred to Simon Zinger, who is currently Entain’s general counsel.

Last week, the company announced changes to its board structure with two new committees, the Sustainability and Compliance Committee and the People and Governance Committee,

CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said: “Robert was exceptionally supportive, welcoming and helpful to me when I joined the Board of Entain as a non-executive director in 2019. I was therefore delighted that he agreed to remain in his role after my appointment as CEO, and I have benefitted hugely from his wisdom and counsel.

“He has played an instrumental role in making Entain the success story that it is today, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to him for everything that he has done for me personally and the Group more widely.”

Hoskin said: “Entain has been through a period of extraordinary transformation in recent times, and now has strong credentials as a best-in-class, responsible operator with outstanding governance and a clear commitment to sustainability in all its forms. I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity of playing a part in that extraordinary journey, and wish everyone at Entain all the best for the future.”

