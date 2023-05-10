Entain restructures board with new committees

The London-listed gambling group has formed two new committees.

UK.- The FTSE-listed gambling group Entain has made changes to its board’s organisation, creating two new committees.

The People and Governance Committee will be responsible for reviewing workforce policies and practices and for ensuring they meet the company’s purpose, strategy and values. Meanwhile, the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee has been renamed as the Sustainability and Compliance Committee.

The first of the new committees will be chaired by Stella David. Other members are Barry Gibson and Virginia McDowell. It will incorporate the responsibilities of the former Nomination Committee, which it will replace.

That means it will oversee appointments to the board and succession to the leadership team, considering Entain’s diversity targets in mind. It will seek to ensure appropriate procedures for the training and evaluation of directors and will review regulatory developments.

The Sustainability and Compliance Committee will be chaired by Virginia McDowell, who is joined by David Satz and Rahul Welde. It will seek to ensure the efficient management of Entain’s relationship with stakeholders and monitor progress against internal key performance indicators and external sustainability and compliance index indicators.

Entain chairman Barry Gibson said the changes will help diversify the company’s board: “They are also yet another example of our relentless focus on sustainability and of our commitment to being a best-in-class, responsible operator with leading levels of corporate governance running through all aspects of our business.”

Entain’s other board committees remain as before: the Remuneration Committee chaired by Stella David and the Audit Committee chaired by Pierre Bouchut.

Last month, Entain bought the live score sports media provider 365scores. It purchased all of the issued shared capital for an initial $150m, to be followed by contingent payments of up to $10m.

The Israeli company provides live scores and sports information services as well as editorial and social content and sports-focused free-to-play (FTP) games. Entain will incorporate these into its own betting and gaming offerings to offer more interactive content in customer experiences.