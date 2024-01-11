Queensland gaming revenue up 4.1 per cent in December

Revenue was also up 4.6 per cent month-on-month.

Australia.- Gaming revenue in Queensland rose 4.1 per cent year-on-year in December, according to Wohlsen Consulting. The figure was also up 4.6 per cent compared to the previous month.

According to analysts, in December 2023 the 40,340 electronic gaming machines in the state generated AU$296.1m (US$199m) in machine gross revenue, with an average daily revenue per machine of AU$226 (US$152).

Analyst Geoff Wohlsen stated that December 2023 had 10 full weekend days of trade, the same as last year, compared to only eight weekend days in November.

Since 2015, there has been an average uplift of 4.3 per cent for December versus November, and the 4.6 per cent performance this year is in line with normal trading patterns.

According to Asia Gaming Brief, Wohlsen noted that regions experienced the strongest growth, with some exceptions in Far North Queensland due to poor weather and flooding. Clubs enjoyed stronger growth than Pubs in December, with sector market share increasing about two percentage points to 44.3 per cent.

Last October, Queensland drew up reforms for casino laws designed to enhance oversight and integrity. The “Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 includes recommendations from the review of The Star Entertainment Group’s operations in the state.

One of the key provisions is mandatory carded play in Queensland’s casinos. Restrictions on the use of cash and a mandatory pre-commitment were also introduced, with spending limits and enforced breaks in play.

The latest amendments build upon reforms from 2022, which introduced penalties of up to AU$100m for casinos. These have already been applied in disciplinary actions against The Star.