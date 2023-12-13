Queensland gaming revenue up 7 per cent in November

Revenue was down 0.8 per cent month-on-month.

Australia.- Gaming revenue in Queensland rose 7 per cent year-on-year but declined 0.8 per cent monthly in November, according to Wohlsen Consulting. There is a historical trend of November trailing October by 3-5 per cent due to one fewer trading days.

In October, Queensland drew up reforms for casino laws designed to enhance oversight and integrity. The “Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 includes recommendations from the review of The Star Entertainment Group’s operations in the state.

One of the key provisions is mandatory carded play in Queensland’s casinos. There will be restrictions on the use of cash and a mandatory pre-commitment, with spending limits and enforced breaks in play. The latest amendments build upon reforms from last year, which introduced penalties of up to AU$100m for casinos. These have already been applied in disciplinary actions against The Star.