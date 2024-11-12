Queensland gaming revenue up 11.1% in October

Gaming machine gross revenue was AU$316.9m (US$209.39m).

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported that gaming revenue in Queensland in October was up 11.1 per cent in year-on-year terms to AU$316.9m (US$209.39m). The figure was up 3.8 per cent sequentially from AU$305.2m (US$205.94m). Clubs’ market share declined to 42.6 per cent and hotels’ share rose to 57.4 per cent.

Metered wins at clubs rose by 11 per cent in year-on-year terms, while hotels’ metered wins increased by 11.2 per cent. The majority of local government areas saw an increase in year-on-year terms. Ipswich had the highest at 21.2 per cent, followed by Townsville (19.3 per cent). In terms of average daily revenue, Logan, Ipswich and Brisbane were the highest performers.

ACMA releases July – September report on interactive gambling actions

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has released a report on its actions concerning interactive gambling in the July to September 2024 period. The regulator conducted 396 inquiries, upholding 344 (87 per cent).

It received 115 complaints and 19 enquiries in July, 151 complaints and 18 enquiries in August and 78 complaints and 15 enquiries in September.

The ACMA completed 19 investigations that involved 37 gambling sites. It found one or more breaches of the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) in 17 investigations. There were 56 findings of breaches: 33 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers, 19 for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service to Australian customers and 4 for advertising a prohibited and/or unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service in Australia.

The ACMA issued 10 formal warnings to providers. It also reported 47 URLs to accredited family-friendly filter providers and blocked 47 websites. Most offered casino-style games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots. Some also provided betting services without an Australian licence.

