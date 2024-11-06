Australian government reportedly plans to ban digital sideline gambling ads

The proposal would ban the ads during sporting events, such as AFL and NRL games.

Australia.- The government of prime minister Anthony Albanese is reportedly planning to ban in-stadium electronic sideline ads during Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) games.

According to ABC, communications minister Michelle Rowland is also considering a proposal that would ban gambling logos from sports uniforms and jerseys. Both actions would need the consent of state and territory governments.

Opposition and anti-gambling advocates have called for the government to introduce a total ban on gambling ads as suggested by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy.

Source: Sky News.

The government has made no official statement. In September, It denied Sky News’ report of an immediate ban on online gambling ads and a partial ban on television ads from 2026. Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government was still in discussions and has not made a decision.

In October, Australian Greens party submitted a bill to the senate calling for a ban on all gambling ads in the country. The bill would ban gambling ads on TV, radio, print and online.

According to a statement from the Greens, the move was prompted by “continued delays by the government” on introducing a total ban.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Greens Spokesperson for Communications, said: “Time is up and the public is sick of the excuses and the delays. The Government clearly doesn’t have the guts to stand up to the bookies and ban gambling ads so, today, the Greens will.

“Problem gambling ruins lives and Australians lose more per capita to gambling than anywhere else in the world. The evidence from experts and the overwhelming majority of Australians (7/10) is clear: gambling ads cause significant harm and they must be banned, just like tobacco ads. The Prime Minister said recently that banning gambling ads was the ‘easy option’ to reduce gambling harm. We agree and we call on Labor and Liberal to back our bill.

“These ads are crucial to the bookies’ business model as they fuel the human misery of problem gambling. People are sick of having gambling ads rammed down their throats during family time when we are watching the footy. Labor and Liberal will have to stop hedging their bets when my bill comes for a vote in the Senate.”