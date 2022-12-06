Proxy betting took place in Tak Chun VIP rooms, court hears

A former Tak Chun employee told the court that a mobile app was linked to casinos in Manila.

Macau.- On the first day of Levo Chan‘s trial, a former Tak Chun public relations employee told the court that the company did not promote proxy betting but that a mobile app connected to casinos in Manila allowed players to place proxy wagers.

The employee mentioned the presence of “men in black suits” representing independent proxy betting companies but said Tak Chun employees kept their distance. According to the prosecution, the testimony demonstrates that the junket operator knew illegal betting was taking place and failed to notify authorities.

Other witnesses said that they conducted under-the-table betting at a Tak Chun VIP room. According to Macau Business, a series of tutorial documents mentioning under-the-table bets, proxy bets and telephone bets was handed to the court. They were said to have been delivered to Tak Chun employees and made reference to

Levo Chan, the former head of Tak Chun, was the only one of the nine defendants present in court on Monday. He was arrested in January with eight other people and charged by Macau’s Public Prosecution Office for leading a criminal gang, money laundering, running illegal gambling operations and running illegal gambling operations in a casino.

Four Macau casino operators are plaintiffs in the case. Wynn Macau claims damages in the case totalling HK$48.25m (US$6.21m), Sands China claims HK$46.99m (US$6.04m), SJM Holdings HK$35.64m (US$4.58m) and MGM China Holdings HK$3.82m (US$491,000).

Vote on Macau junket bill to take place on December 15

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Macau’s Legislative Assembly is expected to vote on Macau’s new junket law on December 15. The bill would allow junket operators to each work with only one casino operator. Individuals will no longer be licensed as intermediaries; only companies incorporated in Macau.

All junket applications will be decided by the Minister of Commerce and Finance rather than the gaming regulator, the DICJ. Junket operators and agents must open accounts with gaming franchises to deposit cash and chips related to gaming. The funds must be owned by an intermediary or agent.