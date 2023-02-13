Prosecutors aim to increase Alvin Chau prison sentence

The public prosecution office seeks to increase the penalty to 21.5 years.

Macau.- The Public Prosecutions Office in Macau is seeking to increase the prison sentence for Alvin Chau Cheok Wa by three-and-a-half years. In its appeal, it will push for 21.5 years for the former Suncity junket boss.

Chau was given 18 years on the conclusion of his trial last month. Both the prosecution and defence have lodged appeals against the sentence. Chau received 12 years for running a criminal organisation, five years for 54 crimes of high-value theft and four years for conducting illegal gambling in authorised venues. Some of the sentences are concurrent.

Chau was not found guilty of a charge of money laundering. However, the Public Prosecutions Office is seeks a six-and-a-half year sentence for this charge and harsher sentences for the fraud, theft, and criminal association charges. It is also seeking to increase penalties for some of the 20 other defendants, of which 12 have received prison sentences. Four were suspended sentences. Some have also been charged by mainland Chinese authorities.