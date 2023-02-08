Both sides appeal sentences in Alvin Chau trial

Appeals have been submitted to Macau’s Court of Second Instance.

Macau.- Both the defence and prosecution have lodged appeals against the Macau Court of First Instance’s sentence in the Suncity (now LET Group) trial. Former CEO Alvin Chau Cheok Wa sentenced to 18 years in prison.

It’s reported that both sides have appealed against the sentences of all those convicted in the trial. Chau and 20 other people were indicted in connection with illegal gambling at licenced casinos and illegal online and proxy bets. Chau was accused of leading a criminal group. Of the 21 people put on trial, 13 were convicted.

According to the judge, the charges against Chau were proven during the trial accept for a charge of money laundering. As well as the prison sentences, the court ordered Chau and five of the convicted defendants to pay over HKD8.67bn in compensation to the Macau government and casino operators.

The legal representatives of Wynn Macau Ltd, MGM China Holdings, SJM Holdings Ltd, Sands China Ltd, and Galaxy Entertainment Group have requested compensation saying that they lost revenue due to Chau’s operations. Wynn Macau Ltd is claiming MOP795.2m in damages, Sands China HKD300.7m and SJM Holdings HKD17.2m. MGM China asked the court to determine the sum.

Chau’s lawyer, Leong Hon Man, has denied that any illegal bets impacted on operators.