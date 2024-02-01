Probe launched over deepfake of Indian cricketer promoting gambling app

Authorities believed the fake video of Sachin Tendulkar may have been uploaded from the Philippines.

India.- Mumbai police are investigating a video featuring Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar promoting a gambling app after the player denied filming it. It’s believed that the video was uploaded from an IP address in the Philippines through a Hotmail account. Police have asked the email provider to provide information about the owner of the account.

On January 15, Tendulkar made a post on social media warning that a video of him promoting a gambling app was fake and asking fans to report such material. In the fake video, Tendulkar was shown saying that his daughter had won a large sum of money playing online games.

See also: India: 40 arrested for alleged illegal gambling