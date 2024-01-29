India: 40 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police made the arrests in the old city of Surat, Gujarat.

India.- Police in Surat, Gujarat, have carried out a raid in Variyavi Bazar and arrested 40 people allegedly involved in illegal gambling. Officers say the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) raided a residence at 2am on January 26.

According to the Times of India, the gambling business constantly changed locations within the Khajurawadi area to evade detection. Police had infiltrated the operation by posing as gamblers. Officers seized more than 380 coins with values ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 50,000, Rs 2.67 lakh in cash, 35 mobile phones valued at Rs 2.85 lakhs and 180 sets of playing cards. Those arrested were charged under the Gambling Act.

Elsewhere in India, Dera Bassi police arrested three people for alleged involvement in a gambling operation masquerading as a government lottery near a bus stand. Those arrested included a 22-year-old who claims to be a “web journalist”.

