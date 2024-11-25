Primorye gambling zone received nearly 365,500 visitors in H1

The number of visitors to the Primorye gambling zone grew by around 50,000 year-on-year.

Russia.- The Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC has reported that the Primorye gambling zone in Russia’s far east received close to 365,500 visitors in the first quarter of the year. The figure was up by around 50,000 people in year-on-year terms.

The highest number of arrivals was recorded in June (62,000). Some 14 per cent were identified as foreign tourists, primarily from Uzbekistan and Asia-Pacific countries.

There are currently two casinos in the Primorye Gambling Zone. Summit Ascent’s Tigre de Cristal opened in 2015. It was followed almost five years later by Shambhala, which opened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, shareholders of LET Group Holdings agreed to sell Russian assets including the Tigre de Cristal casino resort. The proposed minimum sale price for G1 Entertainment, the entity managing Tigre de Cristal, is US$92.8m. That’s 80 per cent of the proposed price when LET Group attempted to sell to Dalnevostochny Aktiv,who later pulled out of that deal, leading to the resignation of most directors of LET Group and Summit Ascent.

Bennie Kwok Kai Bun steps down as independent non-executive director of LET Group

LET Group Holdings has announced that Bennie Kwok Kai Bun has stepped down as an independent non-executive director to devote more time to his other pursuits and family commitments. It said there was no disagreement with the board.

Kwok Kai Bun’s exit follows the resignations of Tou Kin Chuen and John Lo Wai on November 5. It’s the second time in less than a year that LET Group’s board has been reduced to Lo alone. In January, five out of six directors resigned in opposition to the failed sale of the Tigre de Cristal casino in Russia.