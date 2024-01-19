Mok Ming Wai steps down as Summit Ascent’s company secretary

Summit Ascent has recently announced the sale of its Crystal Tiger licence for US$116m.

Hong Kong.- Summit Ascent Holdings has announced through a company filing Mok Ming Wai, its company secretary, has resigned as a company secretary of the Company with effect from 17 February 2024.

According to the company, Mok has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the board and said “there is no matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company.”

Summit Ascent further stated: “The board would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Mok for her valuable efforts and contributions to the Company during her tenure of office.”

Due to Mok’s resignation, the company shall have no company secretary and will not be able to meet the requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

As such, the company said the board will make “its best endeavours to identify an appropriate person for appointment as company secretary as soon as practicable pursuant to Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.”

Mok Ming Wai’s resignation comes amid the announcement of the sale of the company’s Tigre de Cristal casino resort licence in the Primorye Gambling Zone to a Russian firm.

Oriental Regent Limited will sell its wholly-owned G1 Entertainment, which possesses a gaming licence for Tigre de Cristal, to Russian entity Dalnevostochniy Aktiv. The deal was valued at US$116m and will be transacted in Chinese yuan.

Oriental Regent’s controlling entity, Summit Ascent, and related company LET Group halted trading on January 11 stating “pending the release of an inside information announcement.” The sale, however, was disclosed by Taiwan firm Firich Enterprises, whose unit Firich Investment holds a 20 per cent stake in Oriental Regent.