Philippine police investigate kidnapping of man allegedly linked to offshore gaming

A ransom was reportedly paid in cryptocurrency, but the victim remains missing.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that a Chinese citizen allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators was kidnapped while fishing in Bulacan province. The victim’s family reportedly paid a ransom of PHP5m (US$85,000) using cryptocurrency, but the victim was not released.

The case has been handed to the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG). PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in a press conference that police were working with international counterparts to trace the ransom, which was paid in two instalments on Sunday (October 19).

According to the Philippines News Agency, the abduction happened around 1am on Sunday while the victim was fishing with others along Angat River in Bustos town. Four men forcibly took the victim and escaped via the by-pass road in Barangay Bonga Menor. The PNP is investigating whether those who were with the victim are also connected to offshore gaming operations.

Suspended Porac mayor faces graft charges

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have lodged complaints of graft against Jaime Capil, the suspended mayor of Porac, Pampanga, and ten other local officials before the Department of Justice (DOJ). They accuse the officials of links to illegal offshore gaming operators.

The other officials were named as vice mayor Francis Laurence Tamayo, Emerald Vital, the officer-in-charge of the town’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), and eight others. They have been accused of violating Section 3(e), (f), and (j) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The charges were filed in connection with the operations of Lucky South 99, an illegal offshore gaming operator raided last June. The respondents were accused of expediting the approval of permits for the company from 2021 to 2023 despite incomplete and blank application forms. They allegedly neglected to act on law enforcement reports regarding purported criminal activities, such as human trafficking, occurring at the raided offshore gaming operator.

See also: PAOCC says raided venues could be repurposed