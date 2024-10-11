Illegal gambling in the Phillippines: PAOCC says raided venues could be repurposed

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission says offshore gaming operator hubs raided in Porac and Bamban could be converted into schools.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) is exploring the possibility of repurposing offshore gaming operators hubs raided in Porac, Pampanga and Bamban, Tarlac. That could include their use as schools.

Gilbert Cruz, the executive director of PAOCC, said the properties of Lucky South 99 and Zun Yuan Technology, in Porac and Bamban respectively, are under consideration for forfeiture in favour of the government. Cruz mentioned that a raided offshore gaming operator hub in Pasay City had been transformed into a detention facility and rescue centre.

Zun Yuan Technology was raided in March following reports of criminal activities such as human trafficking and murder. It has been associated with Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac. Guo faces allegations related to illegal offshore gaming operators and her citizenship status. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have filed 87 counts of money laundering charges against her and 35 others.

In June, Lucky South 99 was raided by the PAOCC over similar criminal complaints. According to PAOCC spokesman Winston John Casio, there are still 58 to 200 offshore gaming operators working in the country.

Inquirer.net

New interior secretary vows to shut all offshore gaming operators by year-end

The recently appointed Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla has said he will ensure the closure of all offshore gaming operators by year-end as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday (October 9), he said he would start by closing operators at Island Cove in Cavite, which was previously owned by his family, to demonstrate his commitment. He said the order was to close all operators regardless of whether they are run by Chinese or Filipino owners.

He said there would be a final inspection of offshore gaming operators on December 15 and that they must be completely closed by December 31. In a separate interview, he confirmed that he had had discussions with offshore gaming operators at Island Cove, who agreed to halt operations on December 15.