Philippines police raid gaming operator

Authorities claim the operator was engaged in human trafficking.

The Philippines.- Police in Pasay City have carried out a raid against two unlicensed gaming operators. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported that authorities from various agencies took part.

Hundreds of people were found working at the operation, including two Chinese workers claiming to have been held against their will and subjected to demanding work conditions. They reportedly showed visible signs of physical mistreatment. CNN Philippines reported that seven trafficked Filipino women were found in an aquarium-style chamber alongside a massage parlour.

The PAOCC stated its intention to seek the cancellation of the licence of an offshore gambling operator reportedly linked to the operation. Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the compound housed “large-scale operations, very well capitalized that make money out of trafficking persons.”

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that in the first six months of this year, there were 4,039 victims of offshore gaming-related crimes, compared to 128 victims of 39 crimes in 2022. Senator Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, called for the end of POGOs due to the harm they cause to the country’s international reputation and the strain placed on law enforcement. Senate minority floor leader Franklin Drilon has backed the call.