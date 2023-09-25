Philippine senator gains support for POGO ban

The shutdown of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) could happen within three months.

Philippine senator Sherwin Gatchalian believes a ban on POGOs could happen soon.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is gaining support for his calls to ban offshore gambling operators (POGOs). According to a press release issued by the senate, Gatchalian’s initiative has the backing of Senate minority floor leader Franklin Drilon, who has long been a critic of POGOs.

Drilon has raised concerns that the Philippines is becoming a target for organised crime syndicates seeking to launder money through POGO operations. In March 2020, Drilon had urged the government to reassess its policy on POGOs.

Socioeconomic planning secretary Arsenio Balisacan has also indicated his intention to recommend a ban on POGOs to President Marcos, arguing that social costs outweigh the government’s revenue gains from the industry.

A recommendation to ban POGOS originating from the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, led by Gatchalian, is to move to the plenary for consideration in the coming week.