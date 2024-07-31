Philippines NBI unable to locate suspended mayor Alice Guo

The National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago has urged Guo to surrender.

The Philippines.- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago has announced that a search is underway to locate Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac. An arrest order was issued by the Senate on July 11, but the NBI says it has been unable to find Guo despite reported sightings in Bulacan before the issuance of the order.

Senate Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada has given the NBI and the Philippine National Police (PNP) two weeks to arrest Guo, warning of possible budgetary repercussions. Guo has failed to attend sessions of the Department of Justice (DOJ) preliminary hearing on the human trafficking charges against her and other co-respondents.

During a press conference, Jaime Santiago said: “If mayor Alice is listening, no problem has no solution. She can talk and surrender to the senate, and attend hearings. Everything can be resolved, she is good at explaining. If I were her, coordinate with the Senate to end this. If Mayor Alice is listening, she would not be put at a disadvantage if she surrenders to me.”