Philippines: Senate panel cites suspended mayor Alice Guo

The Philippines.- A Senate panel has today (July 10) cited Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, and seven others for failing to attend a committee inquiry into illegal gambling operators. Senator Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate women’s committee, ruled to cite Guo and others in contempt following motions from senate president pro tempore Jinggoy Estrada and senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

Hontiveros issued a warrant of arrest for Guo, which must be signed by the Senate president before it becomes effective. Guo had sent a letter to the Senate on Tuesday stating she was not “physically and mentally fit” to attend the hearing due to being the “subject of malicious accusations” and death threats.

She claimed she could not obtain a medical certificate as medical professionals feared humiliation. However, Estrada found Guo’s letter “unacceptable”. Nancy J. Gamo, Dennis Cunanan, Wenyi Lin, Seimen Leal Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wesley Guo and Sheila Leal Guo were also cited.

Guo had also missed a previous hearing on June 26.

