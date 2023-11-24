Philippines GGR up 15.1% for Q3

GGR was up 15.1 per cent from PHP56.61bn (US$1.00bn) to PHP56.85bn (US$1.03bn).

The Philippine casino sector reported gross gaming revenue of PHP56.85bn.

The Philippines.- Gross gaming revenue from the Philippine casino sector in the third quarter of the year was PHP56.85bn (US$1.03bn). That’s an increase of 15.1 per cent year-on-year and slightly up in quarter-on-quarter terms, from PHP56.61bn (US$1bn) in Q2.

The figure excludes revenue from bingo operations and electronic games parlours. Commercial casinos licensed by PAGCOR contributed just under PHP51.91bn, up 16 per cent surge from the PHP44.75bn reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Commercial casinos in the Clark Freeport Zone saw a 45.8 per cent gain, reaching just over PHP8.88bn. Meanwhile, the Entertainment City resorts in Manila, the capital, recorded GGR of PHP42.66bn for the three months ending September 30, reflecting an 11.5 per cent increase from last year. PAGCOR-operated gaming, including Casino Filipino venues, contributed PHP4.94bn, a 6.8 per cent rise.

In July, Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR’s chairman and chief executive, projected an annual GGR of at least PHP272.74bn for the Philippine gaming sector in 2023, encompassing revenue from bingo operations and electronic games parlours.

See also: PAGCOR posts total income of US$906m for first nine months of 2023