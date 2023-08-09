Philippines GGR up 23.4% for Q2

GGR was down 4.5 per cent from PHP59.26bn (US$1.06bn) to PHP56.61bn (US$1.00bn).

The Philippines.- Authorities in The Philippines have reported that gross gaming revenue in the second quarter of the year was PHP56.61bn (US$1bn). That’s an increase of 23.4 per cent year-on-year but down 4.5 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms, from PHP59.26bn in Q1.

Private casino resorts, including those located in Manila’s Entertainment City, produced 76.8 per cent of all GGR (PHP43.47bn). This was up by 17.5 per cent year-on-year and down 4.3 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

Commercial casinos in the Clark Freeport Zone generated nearly PHP7.86bn, an increase of 65.5 per cent from a year ago and down 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Aggregate revenue from PAGCOR-operated casinos reached PHP4.91bn, up 29.6 per cent year-on-year and down 3.7 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue from bingo and electronic games parlours is not included in casino GGR figures.