Philippines: 9 arrested for allegedly gambling on pool and ball games

Four people were allegedly playing pool in Barangay Damsite and five playing ball games in Kabankalan City.

The Philippines.- police have detained nine people for alleged gambling. Four were arrested by Murcia municipal police while allegedly gambling on pool at Barangay Damsite, Murcia, Negros Occidentales.

In the other incident, five people, aged between 20 and 49 were apprehended while allegedly gambling on ball games in Kabankalan City’s Barangay 5.

Elsewhere, ten people have been arrested and charged for involvement in alleged online cockfighting (e-sabong) operations. According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), those arrested were detained at a cockpit arena in Novaliches. Police seized wireless internet servers, computers and video recorders.

They have been charged at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office with illegal gambling in connection with cybercrime and a breach of the ban on e-sabong, which was introduced by President Marcos’ Executive Order No. 9 (EO 9) last May. The NBI said it would ask the city hall to close the e-sabong arena.