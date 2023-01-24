The Philippines: 10 charged over illegal e-sabong operation

Police in Quezon City arrested ten people for alleged involvement in e-sabong operations.

The Philippines.- Ten people have been arrested and charged for involvement in alleged online cockfighting (e-sabong) operations in Quezon City. According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), those arrested were detained at a cockpit arena in Novaliches. Police seized wireless internet servers, computers and video recorders.

According to NBI special investigator Ferdie Manuel, ten people were caught recording a cockfight. They have been charged at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office with illegal gambling in connection with cybercrime and a breach of the ban on e-sabong, which was introduced by President Marcos’ Executive Order No. 9 (EO 9) last May. The NBI said it would ask the city hall to close the e-sabong arena.

EO 9 suspended live-streaming of cockfights outside cockpits or any premises where cockfights are being held and online or off-cockpit betting on live cockfighting matches that are streamed live, regardless of the location of the betting platform. Traditional licensed cockfights are not affected.

