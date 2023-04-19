Philippines: 8 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested also face charges related to the possession of illegal drugs.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested eight people in Makati for allegedly participating in illegal gambling and carrying a significant amount of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu. The Southern Police District claim the suspects were playing the coin game cara y cruz in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo.

Those arrested are charged with gambling and the possession of illegal drugs. Authorities seized 15 sachets of suspected shabu, which had a total weight of 164.93 grams and a street value of PHP1,121,524. According to Phil Star, the suspects are currently in police custody and awaiting trial.

A week ago, police arrested five people for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in Barangay West Habog-Habog, Molo district.