Philippines: 5 arrested over alleged illegal cockfighting

The Philippines.- Five people have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in Barangay West Habog-Habog, Molo district. Those arrested are aged between 30 and 65. They were taken to Morrow Police Station and charged with breaching the Cockfighting Act 1974.

Police Captain Benjie Dicen, who heads the Molo police station, told Panay News that officers seized nine fighting cocks and PHP2,700 in alleged bet money.

