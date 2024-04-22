Philippines: 29 arrested over illegal poker tournament

Those arrested include a police sergeant and a firefighter.

The Philippines.- Police have made 29 arrests after shutting down an alleged illegal poker tournament in Aurora Subdivision, Barangay Villa Anita, City Proper. Those arrested include the alleged promoter, a police sergeant, a fire officer and a Korean national.

Police seized PHP103,000 in cash, along with poker chips, dealer buttons, playing cards and other paraphernalia. The suspects were taken to Police Station 1 to face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which prohibits certain forms of gambling, including poker.

