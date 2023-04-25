Philippines: 119 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Central Luzon seized bet money, fighting cocks and a pool table.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested 119 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities in Central Luzon. Officers said that the arrests were made over the weekend, with 72 people detained for allegedly playing card and tile games and 33 for illegal cockfighting and e-sabong.

A further nine suspects were apprehended for allegedly playing the coin game cara y cruz and poker pool. Police also found a fruit machine. Officers seized more than P67,000 in cash along with playing cards, fighting cocks and a pool table. The suspects face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602.

Elsewhere in the Philippines, police arrested eight people in Makati last week for allegedly participating in illegal gambling and carrying a significant amount of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu. The Southern Police District claimed the suspects were playing cara y cruz in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo.