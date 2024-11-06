Philippine senator urges government agencies to work together to shut offshore gaming operators

Senator Gatchalian called on the various law enforcement agencies to adopt a consolidated approach.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has today (November 6) called on the government agencies involved in the eradication of offshore gaming operators to work together.

Gatchalian said in a statement: “I call on the Philippine National Police, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and other law-enforcement agencies, in coordination with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), to sit down and craft a consolidated approach in our advocacy to end all offshore gaming operator-linked criminalities in the country.

“The absence of unity and coordination among all concerned agencies could potentially weaken our campaign and enable offshore gaming operators to exploit gaps and continue their operations.”

Gatchalian statement comes after the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) criticised the way a raid was conducted on an illegal offshore gambling and scam operator in Ermita, Manila. It said the operation was flawed because foreign suspects arrested during the raid were later reportedly released.

In a statement released on Saturday (November 2), the PAOCC said: “The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission was not part of the raid that was spearheaded by the PNP NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) and the PNP ACG. We were never consulted nor informed regarding this operation. We never release any foreign nationals caught in offshore gaming operations.” Additionally, the PAOCC urged, “Please do not associate PAOCC with flawed operations.”

PNP aims to close all offshore gaming operators by year-end

PNP chief general Rommel Francisco Marbil has said that the police is committed to shutting all offshore gaming operators by year-end. At a press conference, he commended the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) for shutting an operation dubbed the “mother of all scam hubs” at the Century Peak Tower in Manila.