PAOCC criticises raid on Manila offshore gaming and scam operator

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said suspects were reportedly released.

The Philippines.- Amid a situation that’s not entirely clear, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has criticised the way a raid was conducted on an illegal offshore gambling and scam operator in Ermita, Manila. It said the operation was flawed because foreign suspects arrested during the raid were later reportedly released.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) led the operation at the 40-storey Century Peak Tower on October 29. Manila’s mayor Honey Lacuna was informed as the operation commenced but the PAOCC said it was not consulted.

In a statement released on Saturday (November 2), the PAOCC said: “The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission was not part of the raid that was spearheaded by the PNP NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) and the PNP ACG. We were never consulted nor informed regarding this operation. We never release any foreign nationals caught in offshore gaming operations.” Additionally, the PAOCC urged, “Please do not associate PAOCC with flawed operations.”

It added: “Moreover, we never said that the said raided offshore gaming operator is the mother of all offshore gaming operators. As aforementioned that we had nothing to do with this operation, thus we will not release any statement regarding its investigation.”

However, The PNP-ACG said the raid was conducted in collaboration with the Manila Police District – District Mobile Force Battalion, the Securities and Exchange Commission and PAGCOR, and that 69 people were taken into custody.

The raid occurred two days before an operation conducted by the PAOCC, led by undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, along with the PNP Special Action Force and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, at Central One Bataan PH, at CentroPark in Bagac, Bataan.