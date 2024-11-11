Philippine senator raises concerns over loopholes in ban on offshore gaming operators

Senator Risa Hontiveros has said Executive Order No. 74 might still permit operations in casinos and special economic zones.

The Philippines.- Senator Risa Hontiveros has raised concerns over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) 74, which ordered a ban on offshore gaming and online gaming in the country. Hontiveros said potential loopholes might allow some offshore gaming operators to continue operating in casinos and special economic zones.

According to Inquirer, Hontiveros said the order does not explicitly ban offshore gaming operator activities in areas outside the direct oversight of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). Meanwhile, one section exempts online games conducted at PAGCOR-regulated casinos and integrated resorts. According to Hontiveros, this could potentially open the door for offshore gaming operators to operate within venues such as the City of Dreams and Fontana Leisure Park, as well as in economic zones like the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (CEZA).

Authorities had previously directed the CEZA to comply with the order. However, Hontiveros said “While I laud the aims of the executive order and thankful for the reintegration program for the displaced workers, there are things in the EO that are not clear,” she said.

CEZA administrator Katrina Ponce Enrile, the daughter of chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, has refuted claims that CEZA permitted offshore gaming operators to function at Cagayan.

Senators Gatchalian and Ejercito welcomes Executive Order

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and JV Ejercito Estrada have welcomed president Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban offshore gaming operators.

Gatchalian stated: “The offshore gaming operators industry has turned the country into a haven for human trafficking, scamming, kidnapping, and other criminalities that have adversely affected many of our people. I would like to thank the President for taking a decisive stand for peace and order with the issuance of an executive order prohibiting all POGO-related activities in the country. This affirms the government’s commitment to safeguard our citizens from exploitation and harm and protect the country from social ills.

“I would also like to commend various law enforcement agencies particularly the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation for aggressively running after illegal POGOs in our country. This is a testament that agencies working together will lead to success.”

Ejercito added: “The issuance of Executive Order No. 74 should no longer come as a surprise considering the President’s pronounced policy of a complete ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“I share the sentiment of the President insofar as safeguarding national security, public order, upholding the rule of law and the safety of our Filipinos over economic and social benefits derived from the offshore gaming operators industry.”