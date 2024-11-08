President Marcos issues executive order banning offshore gambling operators in the Philippines

Executive Order No. 74 imposes an immediate ban on offshore and internet gaming.

The Philippines.- President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order (EO) 74, ordering an immediate ban on offshore gaming and online gaming in the country. Signed by executive secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 5, the order requires offshore gaming operators and related auxiliary and ancillary services with issued licences to wind up by December 3.

Technical Working Groups (TWGs) will be established. The TWG focusing on Employment Recovery and Reintegration will address the impact of the ban on the affected economic sectors aiming to provide support and safety nets, such as upskilling and reskilling programmes.

See also: Philippine senator urges government agencies to work together to shut offshore gaming operators

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has been directed to assist the TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations in gaining the cooperation of homeowners’ associations to prevent offshore gaming operations within subdivisions, condominiums, and other real estate developments. Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring tourism establishments and facilities

Marcos said: “The State has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens, and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation.”

The order references a study by the Department of Finance (DOF) that found that the negative effects and risks linked to offshore gaming operations “significantly outweigh the economic and social benefits.” A report from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) also warned that offshore gaming operators were linked to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit financial activities.

“The high reputational risks associated with POGO/IGL operations deter foreign investment and tourism, undermining the efforts of the National Government in promoting the country as a safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination,” the order states.

The President has instructed the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and other law enforcement bodies to increase efforts against illegal offshore gaming operators.

See also: PAOCC spokesperson suspended for alleged mistreatment of offshore gaming worker