Philippine senator proposes increase in police budget to combat offshore gaming

Sherwin Gatchalian said the PNP needed more funding to support intelligence gathering.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has proposed the Philippine National Police (PNP) be granted more funding for intelligence work to help it tackle offshore gaming operators. He said the PNP’s intelligence fund had decreased from PHP1.356bn (US$23.2m) in 2023 to PHP906.025m (US$15.5m) this year. According to the National Expenditure Program (NEP), funding for 2025 was to be PHP806.025m.

Gatchalian said: “The PNP needs funds to gather intelligence, particularly in the fight against offshore gaming operators. This is the time to support the PNP in gathering more intelligence.”

He added: “Given the President’s directive to terminate all offshore gaming operations in the country by the end of the year, law enforcement agencies such as the PNP need to double down on their efforts to flush out all offshore gaming operators, particularly those that are involved in illegal activities such as kidnap-for-ransom, human trafficking, and online scamming.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has said that he sees no need for new legislation to prohibit offshore gaming operators and internet gaming following Executive Order (EO) 74. Marcos said the executive order was “sufficient”. Referring to claims of potential loopholes in the order, he noted that casinos and integrated resorts run by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) are not allowed to offer offshore gaming and would not be able to do so after the ban.

“There is just no way because it’s the nature of the operation that we are banning,” he said. “It’s not because it’s under PAGCOR or not. So long as it’s an offshore gaming operator or has a similar licence, it’s banned.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros had argued that the order does not explicitly ban offshore gaming operator activities in areas outside the oversight of the PAGCOR. She raised concerns that offshore gaming operators could start to operate within venues such as the City of Dreams and Fontana Leisure Park, as well as in economic zones like the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (CEZA).