Philippine senator calls for immigration bureau to tighten against gambling operators

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has urged the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to intensify efforts to prevent foreigners linked to gambling operators from entering the country and setting up new operations.

In February, the House of Representatives Committee on Games and Amusements approved two measures, House Bill 5082 and Resolution 1197, which seek to ban offshore gambling operators. Gatchalian claimed that many are still licensed under the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) despite links to crime.

