Philippine president says no new law needed following offshore gaming ban

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has dismissed calls for additional legislation to enforce the ban.

The Philippines.- President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has said that he sees no need for new legislation to prohibit offshore gaming operators and internet gaming following Executive Order (EO) 74, which he issued last Friday (November 8).

Speaking with reporters at an event in Parañaque City, Marcos said the executive order was “sufficient”. Referring to claims of potential loopholes in the order, he noted that casinos and integrated resorts run by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) are not allowed to offer offshore gaming and would not be able to do so after the ban.

“There is just no way because it’s the nature of the operation that we are banning,” he said. “It’s not because it’s under PAGCOR or not. So long as it’s an offshore gaming operator or has the similar licence, it’s banned.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros had argued that the order does not explicitly ban offshore gaming operator activities in areas outside the oversight of the PAGCOR. She raised concerns that offshore gaming operators could start to operate within venues such as the City of Dreams and Fontana Leisure Park, as well as in economic zones like the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (CEZA).

Senators Gatchalian and Ejercito welcome executive order

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and JV Ejercito Estrada have welcomed president Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban offshore gaming operators.

Gatchalian stated: “The offshore gaming operators industry has turned the country into a haven for human trafficking, scamming, kidnapping, and other criminalities that have adversely affected many of our people. I would like to thank the President for taking a decisive stand for peace and order with the issuance of an executive order prohibiting all POGO-related activities in the country. This affirms the government’s commitment to safeguard our citizens from exploitation and harm and protect the country from social ills.

“I would also like to commend various law enforcement agencies particularly the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation for aggressively running after illegal POGOs in our country. This is a testament that agencies working together will lead to success.”

Ejercito added: “The issuance of Executive Order No. 74 should no longer come as a surprise considering the President’s pronounced policy of a complete ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“I share the sentiment of the President insofar as safeguarding national security, public order, upholding the rule of law and the safety of our Filipinos over economic and social benefits derived from the offshore gaming operators industry.”