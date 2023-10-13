Philippine police officers face charges for moonlighting as POGO security

The BIR is turning its focus to FWT.

Officers were allegedly caught working as escorts for Chinese operators.

The Philippines.- Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has said that police officers discovered moonlighting as security for POGOs will face legal consequences. Speaking at a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, Abalos said any police involvement in is unauthorised.

He said charges would be brought after investigation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Internal Affairs Service (IAS). Abalos said he had issued orders last year, instructing police personnel not to engage in escorting POGO operators.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo has confirmed that the police is examining the matter. The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) will make a report. HPG officials have denied the involvement of any PNP personnel but have pledged to submit their findings.

Earlier this week, the PNP’s chief general Benjamin Acorda expressed support for ending POGO operations. He said that while the number of reported crimes attributed to POGOs has fallen, the severity of these offences has increased.

PNP data has revealed that in the first six months of this year there were 4,039 victims of POGO-related crimes, compared to 128 victims in 39 crimes in 2022.

See also: China offers to help the Philippines combat illegal gambling