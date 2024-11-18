Gambling regulation in NSW: L&GNSW reminds venues about new ATM rules

New rules pertain to the location and visibility of ATMs in NSW hotels and clubs with gaming machines.

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has reminded hotels and clubs with gaming machines in New South Wales (NSW) that from January 1, 2025, ATMS or EFTPOS terminals must be positioned at least five metres from the entrance to any gaming room or area where gaming machines are located. ATMS must not be visible from gaming rooms.

The L&GNSW said venues that cannot comply with the new requirements can apply for an exemption. “An exemption can only be granted if it is not possible to comply with the five-metre radius rule because it would result in the venue contravening the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 or the Work Health and Safety Act 2011,” the regulator said.

The L&GNSW will host a webinar on November 26 from 10am to 11am via Microsoft Teams to provide guidance on the requirements, the implementation timeline and insights from inspections. The regulator said: “Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with our inspectors, ask questions, and gain practical advice on how to effectively implement these changes in their establishments.”

Hotels and clubs in NSW are already prohibited from displaying any signage or advertising related to gaming machines on or visible from ATMs or EFTPOS terminals. Venues must not use any directional signs for cash machines if they are visible from gaming areas. The measure had been introduced in July but venues were given a one-month grace period.

In July, the L&GNSW announced that pubs and clubs in NSW with more than 20 gaming machines must have a responsible gambling officer (RGO) on duty while machines are in operation. Clubs with more than 100 gaming machines entitlements will need additional RGOs. RGOs are tasked with identifying and assisting patrons who exhibit signs of problematic gambling behaviour.

New gambling measures in New South Wales see 93% compliance

In September, the L&GNSW reported 93 per cent compliance with new gambling measures. It said inspectors visited 528 hotels and clubs in the state in July and August to ensure that venues were adhering to new requirements to minimise gambling harm. The majority of infringements discovered were related to ATM signage requirements.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director, Jane Lin, said: “Inspectors are focusing on Gaming Plans of Management to ensure they have the required content included, as well as testing that the policies and procedures in the plan are being adhered to. It’s important that venues not only have a plan prepared but ensure their staff are aware of the contents and are checking to make sure it is being complied with.”