Pronet Gaming appoints Alex Karaoulis as Commercial & Product Strategy Lead

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has announced the appointment of Alexandros Karaoulis as its new commercial & product strategy lead. With over 14 years of experience in the igaming industry, Karaoulis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company’s strategic initiatives forward.

Throughout his igaming career, Karaoulis has held various senior roles with B2B sportsbook and casino providers, as well as with B2C operators. His extensive background in marketing and sales within the igaming sector positions him as a true industry expert, ensuring that Pronet Gaming remains at the forefront of innovation in a rapidly evolving market.

Karaoulis stated: “I am thrilled to join Pronet Gaming and excited to fulfil my role in developing and executing sales strategies to drive the company’s revenue growth in key markets.”

With a track record in commercial strategies and driving product excellence, Karaoulis’ appointment is invaluable as Pronet Gaming seeks to expand its footprint to Asia. His vision and deep understanding of the igaming landscape equip him to navigate the unique challenges and opportunities that the dynamic region presents.

“I want Pronet Gaming to lead the igaming revolution by providing innovative, culturally tailored solutions that cater to the diverse and rapidly growing demands of the region. Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and a deep understanding of local markets, we aim to empower operators to offer world-class gaming experiences that engage players and drive sustainable growth,” he added.

According to Karaoulis, Pronet Gaming is poised to make a splash in Asia by leveraging its advanced technology, flexible platform solutions, and deep market expertise while adapting to the unique characteristics of the region.

“The key differentiation point of Pronet Gaming is that we have B2C experience, which greatly aids in understanding the needs of operators and helping them to improve and execute their strategy according to the market”, said Karaoulis. “I have worked in B2C roles for more than seven years in my iGaming Career and managed campaigns across various channels, optimised conversion funnels, and learned to use data to improve player acquisition and retention.”

Karaoulis acknowledged that the marketing skills he has acquired from B2C experience are valuable in every B2B environment. As he dives into his new role at Pronet Gaming, Karaoulis aims to guide his operator clients on how to better market their own sites, including providing them with advice on effective acquisition strategies, content marketing, and campaign structures that appeal to igaming audiences.

“I also focus heavily on engagement strategies, loyalty programs, bonuses, and personalised offers to keep players active and returning. In my new B2B role, I will advise clients on best practices for player engagement, helping them adopt effective loyalty programs, personalised marketing, and retention tactics that drive player lifetime value to improve the end-player experience for our clients’ sites,” concluded Karaoulis.