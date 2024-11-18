Macau casinos: Sands China continues to lead GGR market share in Q3, analysts say

Deutsche Bank has reported on VIP and mass market share.

Macau.- Deutsche Bank has reported that Sands China contributed 24.5 per cent of Macau’s GGR in the third quarter of the year. Its GGR was down 1.6 per cent sequentially at just over US$1.68bn.

It was followed by Galaxy Entertainment Group which contributed 19.1 per cent of GGR. The company’s GGR was down 1.8 per cent at US$1.31bn. Melco Resorts share was 14.7 per cent, followed by MGM Macau with 14.8 per cent, Wynn Macau with 12.8 per cent, and SJM Holdings with 14.1 per cent.

GGR reported by the six gaming concessionaires reached US$6.8bn, a slight decrease from the US$6.9bn reported a year before. SJM Holdings reported US$967m, up 8.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Its mass GGR rose from US$821m to US$867m, with its mass-market share climbing from 13.4 per cent to 14.3 per cent. VIP GGR increased from US$69m to US$100m, and its VIP market share went up from 8.1 per cent to 12.4 per cent.

Melco Resorts saw a decline in GGR from US$1.04bn to US$1.01bn. Its mass GGR fell slightly to US$854m. VIP GGR was US$159m, with a VIP market share of 19.6 per cent.

MGM Macau’s GGR decreased from US$1.12 bn to US$1.01bn. Its mass GGR rose from US$1,012m to US$922m, with a market share of 15.2 per cent. VIP GGR dropped from US$112m to US$93m. Its VIP market share fell from 13.2 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

Sands China posted GGR of US$1.68m. Mass GGR fell to US$1.50bn, with a market share of 24.8 per cent. Sands China’s VIP GGR decreased from US$179m to US$177m. The VIP market share was 21.8 per cent.

Wynn Macau’s GGR fell from US$887m to US$880m. Mass GGR was US$739m, with a market share of 12.2 per cent. Wynn’s VIP GGR remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter at US$141m, with a VIP market share of 17.3 per cent.

Galaxy Entertainment Group reported GGR of US$1.31bn. Mass GGR increased from US$1.15bn to US$1.16bn, with a market share of 19.3 per cent. Galaxy’s VIP GGR fell from US$179m to US$142m. VIP market share was 17.5 per cent.