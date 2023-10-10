Philippine National Police supports POGO expulsion

PNP chief general Benjamin Acorda has expressed his support for the end of POGO operations.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s proposal to ban offshore gambling operators (POGOs) continues to gain support. During a Senate hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its affiliated agencies, the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) chief general Benjamin Acorda expressed support for ending POGO operations.

Acorda said that while the number of reported crimes attributed to POGOs has fallen, the severity of these offences has increased. PNP data has revealed that in the first six months of this year there were 4,039 victims of POGO-related crimes, compared to 128 victims in 39 crimes in 2022.

The crimes associated with the industry range from human trafficking and abduction to homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, investment scams, cryptocurrency scams and love scams.

Senator Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, has called for the end of POGOs due to the harm they cause to the country’s international reputation and the strain placed on law enforcement. Gatchalian contends that diverting attention to the industry deprives other sectors. Senate minority floor leader Franklin Drilon has backed the call.