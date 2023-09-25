Philippine gaming operators provide funds for new hospital wing for veterans

The new hospital wing will be located at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC).

The Philippines.- Gaming operators will provide PHP60m (US$1.06m) for the Magiting Veterans Wing at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC). The grand comprises funding from Bloomberry Cultural Foundation and Newport World Resorts Foundation, among others.

The first phase of the project covers structural aspects, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, masonry works, and roof deck waterproofing. The second phase focuses on the installation of fixtures and devices. The win spans 1,379.84 square meters and will have 12 private rooms, including four suites, along with a nurse station, lounge area, hallway, storage space, access ramp and a connecting bridge to the primary hospital building.

PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, Alejandro H. Tengco, stated: “PAGCOR recognizes the patriotism and sacrifice of Filipino veterans who dedicated their youth, vigour, strength and even lives for our country. By supporting this noble project, we show our gratitude to our modern-day heroes and their families.”

PAGCOR mandates all integrated resort casino licensees in the country to establish foundations to finance corporate social responsibility programmes. These cover diverse fields, including education infrastructure, health facilities, environmental preservation and cultural heritage restoration. Two per cent of licensees’ gross gaming revenues from non-junket tables is automatically channelled into the foundations.

