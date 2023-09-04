PAGCOR provides aid for Marikina flood victims

PAGCOR has delivered 5,000 relief packs to flood-hit Marikina.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has handed over a consignment of 5,000 relief packages to the administrator of flood-prone Marikina City, Janeth Obispo. The packages consisted of 3,000 food parcels and 2,000 non-food essentials.

The food parcels contained staple items such as rice, canned goods, coffee, and chocolate drinks. The non-food packs included blankets, mosquito nets, bath towels, slippers and hygiene kits. These items are destined for families residing in low-lying areas of the city that are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

The decision to provide immediate assistance was prompted by recent flooding due to the combination of the southwest monsoon and the impact of Typhoons Goring and Hanna.

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO of PAGCOR, said: “We learned a few days ago, Marikina River’s water level reached 15.7 meters, prompting the city government to prepare for evacuation of residents. Because of this, I immediately ordered our Corporate Social Responsibility Group to deliver aid for affected families.”

Approximately a month ago, PAGCOR provided relief for more than 31,000 families across Central and Northern Luzon in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon.