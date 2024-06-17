Philippine authorities to file criminal charges against Bamban mayor

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said evidence ties Alice Guo to illegal activities related to an offshore gaming operator.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has announced that criminal charges are to be filed against the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo. The charges are related to alleged links to illegal activities at an offshore gaming operator. Others will be named as respondents to the charges.

The interagency council, which includes PAOCC, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Solicitor General, and the Philippine National Police (PNP), will meet on Tuesday (June 18) to decide on the charges.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio said: “We have strong evidence that will support the criminal allegations against Mayor Alice Guo and a good number of people in the Bamban operations.”

Guo was suspended as mayor of Bamban by the Office of the Ombudsman following a petition from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) along with Edwin Ocampo, business permit and licensing officer, and Adenn Sigua, municipal legal officer. Through a social media post, Guo acknowledged the suspension order and asserted her innocence. She expressed her willingness to cooperate with authorities.