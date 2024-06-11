Philippines: BIR to investigate people and entities linked to suspended Bamban mayor

The Bureau of Internal Revenue will investigate people and entities named in the Senate inquiry against Alice Guo.

The Philippines.- Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr has ordered an investigation into names and entities linked to suspended Bamban mayor Alice Guo for possible tax evasion. He said the body would investigate entities named in the Senate’s ongoing investigation of Guo for possible links to illegal activities related to an offshore gaming operator hub .

According to the Philippines News Agency, Lamugui said: “If the income declared with the BIR does not match the value of the properties amassed during the same taxable years, criminal cases for tax evasion will be filed. The same charges can be filed against conspirators and the corporate officers of the companies used to amass such wealth.”

Guo was suspended as mayor of Bamban by the Office of the Ombudsman following a petition from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) along with Edwin Ocampo, business permit and licensing officer, and Adenn Sigua, municipal legal officer. Through a social media post, Guo acknowledged the suspension order and asserted her innocence. She expressed her willingness to cooperate with authorities.