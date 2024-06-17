Philip Crawford receives 2023 IMGL Regulator of the Year – Australasia Award

The NICC chief commissioner was awarded for his contributions to the field of casino regulation in Australia.

Australia.- Philip Crawford, the chief commissioner of the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC), has received the 2023 International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) Regulator of the Year – Australasia award for his contributions to casino regulation in Australia.

The award was announced at the ICE conference in London in March. Jamie Nettleton, the former IMGL president, accepted the award on Crawford’s behalf at the NICC’s June board meeting.

Crawford was nominated for his efforts to reform casino legislation and promote compliance.

“Mr Crawford’s tenure at the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority and his move to the NICC has been marked by a steadfast commitment to raising compliance standards and meeting community expectations,” Nettleton said.

“Crawford has been proactive in his approach to addressing casino operator suitability issues, as well as issues brought to light by the inquiries, including the risks of money laundering, breaches of the law and cultures of non-compliance.

“The inquiries led by Crawford have resulted in lasting improvements in regulatory outcomes as well as significant changes to the regulatory framework in NSW. “His leadership in implementing the recommendations from the Bergin and Bell inquiries has transformed the way casino business is conducted and regulated in Australia, setting a new standard for the industry.”

Crawford said the accomplishments of the new regulator were not his alone. He said: “There were many people involved in and committed to improving casino regulation in NSW and across the other jurisdictions. I am glad to be able to make a difference to the safety and sustainability of the industry and to tackle the risks of harm head-on.”