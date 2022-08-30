Philip Crawford named to lead the NSW Independent Casino Commission

The New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) was created this year.

Philip Crawford has been appointed as chief commissioner of the NSW Independent Casino Commission.

Australia.- Kevin Anderson, state minister for hospitality and racing, has announced that the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) will be chaired by Philip Crawford, the current chairperson of the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA). Crawford has been appointed as chief commissioner of the NICC.

Anderson said: “Crawford has a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory issues facing modern casinos and the need to fundamentally reset the way they operate.

“Under his leadership, NSW casinos will be monitored in line with the new laws and face strong disciplinary action for compliance failures, past and present.”

He said Crawford will be supported by four commissioners who will transition from the ILGA: Janine Rolfe, Murray Smith, Craig Sahlin and Stephen Parbery. Aderson pointed out that all have experience in casino regulation and in other regulated industries.

Anderson said Crawford will work full-time as chief commissioner and will continue to support ILGA as an ordinary board member to ensure consistency in approach.

The NICC formally begins operations on September 5. Its most pressing task will be to consider the findings of the state’s review into The Star Entertainment and to supervise the ongoing suitability assessment of Crown Sydney.

A week ago, the parliament of New South Wales approved the Casino Legislation Amendment Bill 2022. The bill implements recommendations made by former Supreme Court judge Patricia Bergin in her report following New South Wales’ inquiry into Crown Resorts’ suitability to hold its licence for its new Sydney casino.

According to authorities, amendments to the bill seek to ensure that each casino operator prevents money laundering and terrorism financing activities.

The law requires that casino operators ensure gaming machines and certain gaming-related signs are not visible outside the boundary of the casino. It also prohibits a casino operator from accepting more than AU$1,000 cash per day from a customer for wagering purposes.

It also specifies the period for which closed-circuit television footage recorded for conducting monitoring and surveillance of operations in the casino must be kept.