Paradise Co posts casino revenue of US$57.35m for May

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported a casino revenue of KRW78.67bn (US$57.35m) for May. That’s a rise of 14.8 per cent year-on-year but a decline of 5.2 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Table gaming revenue was KRW74.56bn (US$54.05m), down 4.6 per cent month-on-month but up 16.3 per cent when compared to last year. Machine game revenue was KRW4.11bn (US$2.97m), down 14.6 per cent month-on-month and 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

The table drop was KRW605.60bn (US$439.99m), up 15.2 per cent from last year and 7 per cent from April. For January to May, the table drop was KRW2.90tn (US$2.10bn), up 25.8 per cent from last year. For the first five months of the year, casino revenue was KRW368.45bn (US$268.14m), up 43.4 per cent.

