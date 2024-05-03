Paradise Co casino revenue up 59% month-on-month

Casino revenue was KRW84.14bn (US$61.1m) in April.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW84.14bn (US$61.1m) for April. That’s a rise of 59 per cent month-on-month and 56 per cent year-on-year.

Table gaming revenue was KRW79.33bn (US$57.7m), up 62.2 per cent month-on-month and 58.3 per cent when compared to last year. Machine game revenue was KRW4.8bn (US$3.5m), up 19.7 per cent month-on-month and 25.9 per cent year-on-year.

The table drop was KRW566.18bn, up 9.6 per cent from last year but down 4.9 per cent from March.

Paradise Co operates four casino venues: Walkerhill in Seoul, Jeju Grand on Jeju Island, Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan, and Paradise City, near the primary international airport serving Seoul. For the first four months of the year, revenue was KRW290.92bn, up 54.5 per cent year-on-year.

